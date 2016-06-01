Immediately available is BuddyPress 10.1.0. This maintenance release fixes ten bugs. For details on the changes, please read the 10.1.0 release notes.

Update to BuddyPress 10.1.0 today in your WordPress Dashboard, or by downloading from the WordPress.org plugin repository.

Many thanks to 10.1.0 contributors

muhittinsahilli, oztaser, r-a-y, niftythree, vapvarun, dcavins, sx1001, espellcaste, dd32 & imath.

Special mentions to niftythree who reported 5 bugs 😍 and to oztaser who contributed with 5 patches to fix 40% of the bugs 💪.